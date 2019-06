- Atlanta United will team up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive.

It will be held on World Blood Donor Day on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are some incentives to participate. All donors will receive two tickets to the United game on July 7.

Officials with the Red Cross said they're recently coming out of a donation shortage, but are always in need of blood.

Officials want potential donors to know, if they are type O-negative, they are a universal donor, which means the blood can go to anyone.