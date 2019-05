- Atlanta United is wrapping up quite a busy travel stretch.

Last Wednesday, they went from Atlanta across the country and across the border to Vancouver and picked up a win over the Whitecaps.

Then it was back to Atlanta, no need to unpack because Sunday it was up to lovely Harrison, New Jersey where they lost at Red Bull Arena.

Back to Atlanta, the coach gave the guys two days off to get over the jet lag and then get some more jet lag.

Friday night, back out west to the Beehive State, facing Real Salt Lake.

Weeks like this are enough to bump you up a Medallion Level or two. Josef Martinez gets as many Biscoff Cookies as he wants.

Martinez and company were back out training Wednesday afternoon.

His fellow-forward Tito Villalba was not out on the field and might miss Friday's game with an injury.

Everyone's a little dinged up and a bit worn out about now.