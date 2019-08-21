< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> <article> <section id="story425021917" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425021917" data-article-version="1.0">Acuña, Hechavarria lead Braves to series win over Miami</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/acuna-hechavarria-lead-braves-to-series-win-over-miami" addthis:title="Acuña, Hechavarria lead Braves to series win over Miami"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425021917.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425021917");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425021917-425020987"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169467830_1566444499121_7608911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169467830_1566444499121_7608911_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169467830_1566444499121_7608911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169467830_1566444499121_7608911_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169467830_1566444499121_7608911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park on August 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park on August 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425021917-425020987" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169467830_1566444499121_7608911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169467830_1566444499121_7608911_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169467830_1566444499121_7608911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169467830_1566444499121_7608911_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169467830_1566444499121_7608911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park on August 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park on August 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 11:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425021917" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>ATLANTA (AP) - Adeiny Hechavarria and Ronald Acuña Jr. each hit a two-run homer, Julio Teheran struck out a season-high nine and Atlanta beat Miami.</p><p>The Braves are 14-4 against Miami this year after winning the 2018 season series between the NL East rivals 14-5.</p><p>The Braves (76-52) are now a season-high 24 games over .500, the best mark in the last six seasons. The last time the Braves were 24 games or better over .500 was 2013, when that team finished 96-66 (30 games over). </p><p>Teheran (8-8) combined with Sean Newcomb and Josh Tomlin for a seven-hitter. The right-hander allowed five hits in seven innings. In five starts against Miami this year, he has now allowed just one run in 32.0 innings (0.28 ERA).</p><p>Acuña's shot off Caleb Smith (8-7) in the fifth cleared the center field wall. His team-leading 36th homer came one night after he was hit by Elieser Hernandez's first pitch, leading to the ejection of Braves manager Brian Snitker. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/multiple-people-struck-by-lightning-at-pga-tour-championship" title="Six people, including a child, injured after lightning strikes course at PGA Tour Championship" data-articleId="425454289" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/6_injured_after_lightening_strike_at_gol_0_7615230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/6_injured_after_lightening_strike_at_gol_0_7615230_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/6_injured_after_lightening_strike_at_gol_0_7615230_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/6_injured_after_lightening_strike_at_gol_0_7615230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/6_injured_after_lightening_strike_at_gol_0_7615230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="6 injured after lightening strike at golf tournament" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Six people, including a child, injured after lightning strikes course at PGA Tour Championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 11:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ATLANTA (AP) - Multiple people were injured after a tree was struck by lightning at the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.</p><p>The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.</p><p>People were taking cover from rain and were injured after being hit by debris, Atlanta police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/acuna-joins-3030-club-as-hamilton-braves-outlast-mets-2-1-in-14" title="Acuña joins 30/30 club as Hamilton, Braves outlast Mets 2-1 in 14" data-articleId="425402249" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169854337_1566621790002_7613993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169854337_1566621790002_7613993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169854337_1566621790002_7613993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169854337_1566621790002_7613993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169854337_1566621790002_7613993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ronald Acuna Jr. runs out his 13th inning infield single against the Mets at Citi Field on Aug. 23, 2019. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames for Players Weekend. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Acuña joins 30/30 club as Hamilton, Braves outlast Mets 2-1 in 14</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 12:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 12:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Billy Hamilton singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning for his first hit as a Brave, and Atlanta beat the New York Mets 2-1 Friday night for its sixth straight win despite yet another sensational game by Jacob deGrom.</p><p>The Mets tied a major league record by striking out 26 batters -- including 13 by deGrom -- but had their five-game winning streak end.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/martinez-scores-in-an-mls-record-12th-straight-appearance" title="Martínez scores in an MLS-record 12th straight appearance" data-articleId="425391878" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Martínez scores in an MLS-record 12th straight appearance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Josef Martínez scored in an MLS-record 12th consecutive appearance, and Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Friday night for its sixth straight victory.</p><p>Atlanta (15-9-3) has won five straight games in the series, and hasn't lost in eight all-time meetings. Orlando (9-12-7) had a four-game undefeated run end.</p><p>Martínez finished a give-and-go with a one-touch curling shot from the corner of the 18-yard box in the 60th minute. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-commemorates-expecting-teen-mom-allegedly-killed-by-fiance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/Family_commemorates_expecting_teen_mom___0_7615123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Family_commemorates_expecting_teen_mom___0_20190825034039"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family commemorates expecting teen mom, allegedly killed by fiancé</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/wounded-warriors-tee-it-up-at-pga-tour-championship"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wounded warriors tee it up at PGA Tour Championship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/atlanta-woman-celebrating-her-100th-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/V%20DORIS%20HARDY%20100%20BDAY_00.00.26.09_1566656168094.png_7614191_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V DORIS HARDY 100 BDAY_00.00.26.09_1566656168094.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta woman celebrating her 100th birthday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/celebrate-national-waffle-day-with-nana-s-chicken-and-waffles"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/Celebrating_National_Waffle_Day_with_Nan_0_7614238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> static-position" href="/news/grandparents-build-world-s-best-harry-potter-playhouse-for-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="(SWNS)" title="harry-potter-playhouse-SWNS_1566690504297-402429.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Grandparents build 'world's best' Harry Potter playhouse for family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/high-5-sports/vote-for-game-of-the-week-and-team-of-the-week"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="FOX_High_5_Sports_0_20190228040631"/> </figure> <h3>Vote for Game of the Week and Team of the Week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-beach-police-k-9-dies-in-hot-patrol-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="(Long Beach Police)" <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 