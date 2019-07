- Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson has been discharged from a Washington, D.C. hospital where he has been recovering after suffering a fall this week.

In a statement from the office of the 74-year-old senator, a spokesperson said that Isakson left the George Washington University Hospital after falling in his D.C. apartment and fracturing four ribs on Tuesday.

Isakson will now continue his recovery at an inpatient rehabilitation program at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.

“I’m on the mend and looking forward to fully healing my fractured ribs through intensive rehabilitation,” Isakson said. “I thank everyone who has lifted me up through prayer and well-wishes.”

In 2015, Isakson disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Due to the symptoms of the disease, it may take longer for him to recover from his injuries.

In February 2017, the 74-year-old Republican underwent a planned back surgery at from Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta to address spinal deterioration. He returned to Washington shortly after complete physical therapy.

Isakson has served as Senator for more than 14 years.

