class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419339009" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419339009" data-article-version="1.0">Sen. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/sen-johnny-isakson-discharged-from-hospital-after-fracturing-ribs">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:08PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-419339009" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson has been discharged from a Washington, D.C. hospital where he has been recovering after suffering a fall this week.</p> <p>In a statement from the office of the 74-year-old senator, a spokesperson said that Isakson left the George Washington University Hospital after falling in his D.C. apartment and fracturing four ribs on Tuesday.</p> <p>Isakson will now continue his recovery at an inpatient rehabilitation program at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.</p> <p>“I’m on the mend and looking forward to fully healing my fractured ribs through intensive rehabilitation,” Isakson said. “I thank everyone who has lifted me up through prayer and well-wishes.”</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/sen-isakson-hospitalized-after-fall-four-fractured-ribs"><strong>MORE: Sen. Isakson of Georgia hospitalized after fall, four fractured ribs</strong></a></p> <p>In 2015, Isakson disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Due to the symptoms of the disease, it may take longer for him to recover from his injuries.</p> <p>In February 2017, the 74-year-old Republican underwent a planned back surgery at from Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta to address spinal deterioration. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404999" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/politics/president-trump-says-deal-struck-with-congressional-leaders-on-federal-budget-ensuring-no-shutdown" title="President Trump says deal struck with congressional leaders on federal budget, ensuring no shutdown" data-articleId="419648939" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1163577500%20THUMB_1563834426680.jpg_7539694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1163577500%20THUMB_1563834426680.jpg_7539694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1163577500%20THUMB_1563834426680.jpg_7539694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1163577500%20THUMB_1563834426680.jpg_7539694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1163577500%20THUMB_1563834426680.jpg_7539694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Imran Khan, in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump says deal struck with congressional leaders on federal budget, ensuring no shutdown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 06:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump and congressional leaders announced late Monday they had struck a critical debt and budget agreement. The deal amounts to an against-the-odds victory for Washington pragmatists seeking to avoid politically dangerous tumult over the possibility of a government shutdown or first-ever federal default.</p><p>The deal, announced by Trump on Twitter and in a statement by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, will restore the government's ability to borrow to pay its bills past next year's elections and build upon recent large budget gains for both the Pentagon and domestic agencies.</p><p>"I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck," Trump tweeted, saying there will be no "poison pills" added to follow-up legislation. "This was a real compromise in order to give another big victory to our Great Military and Vets!"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/puerto-rico-governor-will-not-seek-re-election-leaves-his-party" title="Puerto Rico governor will not seek re-election, leaves his party" data-articleId="419482213" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/GettyImages-897259514_1280x720_1563748037847_7538071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/GettyImages-897259514_1280x720_1563748037847_7538071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/GettyImages-897259514_1280x720_1563748037847_7538071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/GettyImages-897259514_1280x720_1563748037847_7538071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/GettyImages-897259514_1280x720_1563748037847_7538071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Puerto Rico governor will not seek re-election, leaves his party</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 06:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s embattled governor says he will not seek re-election but will not resign as the island’s leader, though he will step down as head of his pro-statehood party.</p><p>Ricardo Rosselló made the announcement Sunday via a brief Facebook video as hundreds of viewers posted angry messages. He also said he is looking forward to facing the process of impeachment, whose initial stages have begun in Puerto Rico’s legislature.</p><p>Rosselló is facing public furor over an obscenity-laced online chat that showed the governor and his close advisers insulting women and mocking constituents, including victims of Hurricane Maria.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/elections/2020-debates-biden-harris-rematch-and-progressive-faceoff" title="2020 debates: Biden-Harris rematch and progressive faceoff" data-articleId="419199163" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/02/19/YOU%20DECIDE_866203_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/02/19/YOU%20DECIDE_866203_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/02/19/YOU%20DECIDE_866203_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/02/19/YOU%20DECIDE_866203_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/02/19/YOU%20DECIDE_866203_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2020 debates: Biden-Harris rematch and progressive faceoff</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BILL BARROW, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The second set of summer Democratic presidential debates will feature a rematch with a twist, plus the first showdown of leading progressives as the party wrestles with its philosophical identity and looks ahead to a 2020 fight against President Donald Trump.</p><p>Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris will take center stage in Detroit on July 31, barely a month after Harris used the first debates to propel herself into the top tier with an aggressive takedown of the 76-year-old Biden's long record on race.</p><p>CNN, which is broadcasting the debates, assigned candidates randomly with a drawing Thursday night, with 20 candidates spread evenly over two nights, July 30-31.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/black-georgia-lawmaker-not-retracting-claims-of-racially-charged-checkout-confrontation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/S%20GA%20BLACK%20LAWMAKER%20VERBAL%20ATTACK%2012P_00.00.06.29_1563821278884.png_7539251_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S GA BLACK LAWMAKER VERBAL ATTACK 12P_00.00.06.29_1563821278884.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Black Georgia lawmaker stands by claim of racially charged checkout confrontation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropical-development-possible-near-the-bahamas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/WEBSTORY_1563827703170_7539280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WEBSTORY_1563827703170.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Depression Three forms near the Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/mom-blogger-maria-mamalicous-smith-gives-back-to-school-tips-for-parents"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Maria%20Smith_1563819652149.jpg_7539194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mom blogger Maria Mamalicious Smith"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom blogger Maria 'Mamalicous' Smith gives 'Back to School Tips' for parents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/black-bear-spotted-roaming-around-duluth-neighborhood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/V%20DULUTH%20BEAR%20SIGHTING%2012P_00.00.38.15_1563817728892.png_7539210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V DULUTH BEAR SIGHTING 12P_00.00.38.15_1563817728892.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Black bear spotted roaming around Duluth neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5283"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/president-trump-says-deal-struck-with-congressional-leaders-on-federal-budget-ensuring-no-shutdown" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1163577500%20THUMB_1563834426680.jpg_7539694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1163577500%20THUMB_1563834426680.jpg_7539694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1163577500%20THUMB_1563834426680.jpg_7539694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1163577500%20THUMB_1563834426680.jpg_7539694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/GettyImages-1163577500%20THUMB_1563834426680.jpg_7539694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;meeting&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;Prime&#x20;Minister&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Islamic&#x20;Republic&#x20;of&#x20;Pakistan&#x2c;&#x20;Imran&#x20;Khan&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Oval&#x20;Office&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>President Trump says deal struck with congressional leaders on federal budget, ensuring no shutdown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-man-wanted-after-leaving-child-in-car-after-chase-captured" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/banks_1563832459155_7539863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/banks_1563832459155_7539863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/banks_1563832459155_7539863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/banks_1563832459155_7539863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/banks_1563832459155_7539863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Banks&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Man captured after chase, leaving child in car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-shot-child-injured-near-southwest-atlanta-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/20190722_172003_1563831053193_7539833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/20190722_172003_1563831053193_7539833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/20190722_172003_1563831053193_7539833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/20190722_172003_1563831053193_7539833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/20190722_172003_1563831053193_7539833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man dead, child injured in attempted murder-suicide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/70-year-old-marathoner-inspires" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/70%20year%20old%20marathoner_1563828899050.png_7539484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/70%20year%20old%20marathoner_1563828899050.png_7539484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/70%20year%20old%20marathoner_1563828899050.png_7539484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/70%20year%20old%20marathoner_1563828899050.png_7539484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/70%20year%20old%20marathoner_1563828899050.png_7539484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>70-year old marathoner inspires</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-cobb-county-police-officers-pulls-distressed-swimmers-from-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 Cobb County police officers pull distressed swimmers from river</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY 