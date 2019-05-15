< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Alabama law moves abortion to the center of 2020 campaign Alabama law moves abortion to the center of 2020 campaign  a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407100518_407159383_145737";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407159383","video":"564502","title":"Alabama%20law%20moves%20abortion%20to%20the%20center%20of%202020%20campaign","caption":"Alabama%20law%20moves%20abortion%20to%20the%20center%20of%202020%20campaign","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F15%2FAlabama_law_moves_abortion_to_the_center_0_7272247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F15%2FAlabama_law_moves_abortion_to_the_center_of_2020_564502_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652583541%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DPkuKPuC-L9zVkdbjYH_n1iGfRy4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fpolitics%2Falabama-law-moves-abortion-to-the-center-of-2020-campaign"}},"createDate":"May 15 2019 10:59PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407100518_407159383_145737",video:"564502",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/Alabama_law_moves_abortion_to_the_center_0_7272247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Alabama%2520law%2520moves%2520abortion%2520to%2520the%2520center%2520of%25202020%2520campaign",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/15/Alabama_law_moves_abortion_to_the_center_of_2020_564502_1800.mp4?Expires=1652583541&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=PkuKPuC-L9zVkdbjYH_n1iGfRy4",eventLabel:"Alabama%20law%20moves%20abortion%20to%20the%20center%20of%202020%20campaign-407159383",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fpolitics%2Falabama-law-moves-abortion-to-the-center-of-2020-campaign"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By ELANA SCHOR, ZEKE MILLER and WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press
Posted May 15 2019 06:35PM EDT
Video Posted May 15 2019 10:59PM EDT
Updated May 15 2019 11:11PM EDT Alabama's governor signs abortion ban into law
More 'heartbeat' abortion bans advancing
Abortion-rights group sues Mississippi
Actress calls for sex strike to protest Ga. law
Directors donating fees to fight Ga. abortion law
Alabama abortion ban vote delayed after
Gov. Kemp signs Georgia's 'Heartbeat Bill'
Trump defends clinicians' right to refuse abortion
Ohio governor signs ban on abortion
Lawmakers consider the death penalty for abortion no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Alabama's governor signs abortion ban into law</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/more-heartbeat-abortion-bans-advancing-in-south-midwest"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/P%20LXR%20ABORTION%20BAN%20BILL%205P%20_00.00.25.23_1552600288154.png_6892784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>More 'heartbeat' abortion bans advancing</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/abortion-rights-group-sues-mississippi-over-heartbeat-law"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Abortion-rights group sues Mississippi</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/alyssa-milano-calls-for-sex-strike-to-protest-georgia-s-abortion-law"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/13/Getty_AlyssaMilano_051319_1557744428535_7251449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Actress calls for sex strike to protest Ga. law</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jj-abrams-jordan-peele-donating-tv-show-fees-to-fight-georgia-s-abortion-law"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/11/Getty_AbramsPeele_051119_1557598029705_7247990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Directors donating fees to fight Ga. abortion law</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/alabama-abortion-ban-vote-delayed-after-shouting-breaks-out"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/09/Alabama_abortion_ban_vote_delayed_after__0_7242144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Alabama abortion ban vote delayed after</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/georgia-governor-set-to-sign-strict-abortion-bill"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/07/KEMP%20SIGNS%20HEARTBEAT%20BILL%201%20%20WAGABCME03.mpg_10.22.07.12_1557239532982.png_7229220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Gov. Kemp signs Georgia's 'Heartbeat Bill'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/trump-defends-clinicians-right-to-refuse-to-do-abortions"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Trump%20National%20Day%20of%20Prayer%20Service_1556845809431.jpg_7213648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trump defends clinicians' right to refuse abortion</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/ohio-governor-signs-ban-on-abortion-after-1st-heartbeat"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/12/GETTY%20sonogram%20041219_1555067846962.jpg_7098927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Ohio governor signs ban on abortion</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/texas-lawmakers-consider-the-death-penalty-for-abortion"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/09/GETTY-lethal-injection_1526906313179_5561316_ver1.0_1280_720_1554848031158_7083641_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Lawmakers consider the death penalty for abortion</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Alabama's new law restricting abortion in nearly every circumstance has moved one of the most polarizing issues in American politics to the center of the 2020 presidential campaign.</p> <p>The state's legislation - the toughest of several anti-abortion measures that have passed recently, with the only exception being a serious risk to the woman's health - prompted an outcry from Democratic presidential candidates, who warned that conservatives were laying the groundwork to undermine the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The White House, meanwhile, didn't comment on the Alabama bill, signed into law Wednesday by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, as President Donald Trump tries to balance his conservative base against the potential of antagonizing women who are already skeptical of his presidency.</p> <p>The furor over abortion quickly took over on the Democratic campaign trail. Rallying supporters in New Hampshire, Sen. Kamala Harris said she would back a legal challenge to Alabama and Georgia's restrictive abortion laws. She also vowed to make a commitment to upholding the Roe decision a "significant factor" in any Supreme Court nominees she might choose as president, though she declined to go as far as presidential rival Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who has promised to only nominate judges ready to preserve the 1973 ruling that established a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.</p> <p>"I respect every woman's right to make a decision about what's in the best interest of herself and her family," Harris said.</p> <p>Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia have approved abortion bans once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy. None of these laws are yet in force, either because of later effective dates or legal challenges that have blocked them. But supporters have openly predicted that the laws could spark court fights that will eventually lead the Supreme Court to revisit its Roe decision.</p> <p>Gillibrand plans to fly to Atlanta on Thursday to meet with women protesting Georgia's state law.</p> <p>Sen. Cory Booker told The Associated Press that backers of the Alabama measure are "saying that they designed this bill with certain provisions - like not having any exceptions for rape or incest - specifically designed so that they can lead a fight to the Supreme Court" to "undermine other freedoms and liberties of women to control their own bodies."</p> <p>Booker said it's not enough to hope that Roe will be upheld, adding: "We cannot wait to see if this gets worse."</p> <p>Several Democratic presidential candidates sought to use their high-profile positions to boost organizing against the state-level abortion laws. Harris emailed her campaign supporters offering to "split a donation" to four advocacy groups working to defend abortion rights. Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, directed his supporters by email to the abortion-rights group NARAL.</p> <p>Among the other Democratic candidates who took to Twitter to blast Alabama's law and other state-level restrictions were Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.</p> <p>Ilyse Hogue, the president of NARAL, lauded the Democrats for their support. But she urged them to go further than pro-abortion-rights rhetoric, calling instead for "articulated plans about how we're going to address and get out of this crisis."</p> <p>The Democratic pushback comes as Trump makes his selection of conservative judges a centerpiece of his political stump speech, part of a long-running courtship of social conservatives whose support he needs to win reelection next year. Republicans have long believed that the politics of abortion have shifted somewhat in their favor in recent years. But the near-absolutist nature of the most recent bills has sparked some concern among the president's team that it could energize Trump critics and female voters, with whom the president has long struggled.</p> <p>Polling suggests that the issue of abortion has the potential to stoke political engagement among both parties. The General Social Survey released last year found 64% of Democrats, but just 35% of Republicans, saying a woman should be able to have an abortion for any reason.</p> <p>Other surveys have found majority support for legalized abortion in "all or most cases." A Pew Research Center survey in September 2018 found 58% of Americans saying abortion should be legal in at least most cases, compared with 37% who said it should be illegal in all or most cases.</p> <p>Trump won the White House in 2016 in part because of strong support from socially conservative Republicans who wanted to ensure that a conservative justice got named to the Supreme Court seat that had been occupied by Antonin Scalia - a seat held open by the GOP's refusal to confirm President Barack Obama's pick for the lifetime post. Since his first campaign began, Trump has supported a ban on abortions at the point that a fetus is believed to feel pain and publicly released a list of conservative judges from which he would select a nominee for the nation's highest court.</p> <p>The president's selection of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has emboldened conservative allies of the White House who believe the time is ripe for a court case to challenge Roe v. Wade. Kavanaugh assured senators before his confirmation last year that he viewed Roe as precedent, but Democratic senators pointed to a 2003 memo he wrote that suggested it wasn't necessary to call the landmark abortion-rights ruling "settled law" because the "Court can always overrule its precedent."</p> <p>The Trump campaign deferred to the White House on whether Trump supported the Alabama measure or other restrictive bills passed by other states. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mayor Bill de Blasio enters 2020 presidential race</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 06:33AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took to YouTube on Thursday to announce he's entering the 2020 presidential race.</p><p>He becomes the 23rd Democratic candidate to enter the race and the first mayor of New York City since John Lindsay in 1972.</p><p>De Blasio is also scheduled to appear on ABC's "Good Morning America" Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/televangelist-pat-robertson-says-alabama-has-gone-too-far-with-extreme-abortion-bill" title="Televangelist Pat Robertson says Alabama has 'gone too far' with 'extreme' abortion bill" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Televangelist_Pat_Robertson_says_Alabama_0_7270660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Televangelist_Pat_Robertson_says_Alabama_0_7270660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Televangelist_Pat_Robertson_says_Alabama_0_7270660_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Televangelist_Pat_Robertson_says_Alabama_0_7270660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Televangelist_Pat_Robertson_says_Alabama_0_7270660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pat Robertson, a televangelist and Christian fundamentalist who has long been opposed to abortion rights, called Alabama's abortion bill “an extreme law” on his TV program on Wednesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Televangelist Pat Robertson says Alabama has 'gone too far' with 'extreme' abortion bill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 09:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 09:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pat Robertson, a televangelist and Christian fundamentalist who has long been opposed to abortion rights, called Alabama's abortion bill “an extreme law” on his TV program on Wednesday. </p><p>The former Southern Baptist minister discussed the abortion bill on “The 700 Club,” during an appearance . </p><p>“I think Alabama has gone too far,” he said. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mayor de Blasio expected to enter presidential race, head to Iowa Thursday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Karen Matthews, AP </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 07:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 06:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is announcing travel plans to a pair of early voting states ahead of an expected entry Thursday into the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential race.</p><p>De Blasio is scheduled to appear on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday morning. A spokeswoman says he will travel to Iowa later Thursday and will hold events in that state Friday and in South Carolina on Saturday.</p><p>The spokeswoman, Olivia Lapeyrolerie, declined to confirm Wednesday that de Blasio is entering the race.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header 