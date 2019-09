- Sam Rosa could feel his dad surrounding him with love as he took the mound Thursday at SunTrust Park.

"I really feel like my dad is here watching over me," Sam Rosa said.

The 8-year-old lost his dad Patrick to cancer back in August.

Then heartbreak hit again when Sam himself was diagnosed with Lymphoma, but this week everything changed for Sam.

"Monday I got the results back and I'm all clear," Rosa said.

Hundreds of Sam's friends came out to the day game to watch him throw out the first pitch and to celebrate him and honor his father.

"The fact that our friends and family are here it really means everything," Valerie Bolduc, Sam's mom said.