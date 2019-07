- A woman claiming to be an out-of-towner went on a wild ride after a wrong turn in Atlanta.

One of FOX 5 Atlanta's photographers recorded dash camera video showing the woman riding an electric scooter on the shoulder of Interstate 75.

When asked, the woman blames her GPS for the mistake!

"I have no idea what I'm doing," she said. "I'm not from here and my Google Maps told me to turn so I turned and I'm trying to get off the highway."

Thankfully, the woman was able to safely get off the interstate.

It's unclear if she got in trouble, but people can reportedly be fined up to $1,000 for riding the scooters on city sidewalks.