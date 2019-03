- The passing of the bill has sparked intense debate and backlash.

Friday a group of women dressed as “handmaids” from the Hulu hit series “The Handmaid's Tale" and protested on the State Capitol steps.

The series is based on the bestselling book by Margaret Atwood where women are treated as property and men run a totalitarian society.

The women called the passing of the bill a power grab, but others believe it's the right thing to do.

The women said they plan to continue their protest as this bill goes to the Senate and they plan to be at the hearings as well.

