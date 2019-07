- Gwinnett County firefighters and police rescued a woman and several children from the Alcovy River at Freemans Mill Park Saturday evening.

Someone called 911 to report at woman and several children were stranded in the river rapids.

When firefighters arrived, they found a woman and a 10-year-old in the water. Authorities also said a group of children were on the rocks below the falls and a father and child on top of the falls in the middle of the river.

Fire crews were able to successfully rescue all 11 people from the water. All were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

No word on any injures.

The identity of the victims was not immediately released.