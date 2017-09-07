Woman shot in her DeKalb County home

- A DeKalb County woman is recovering after a terrifying ordeal. Police said the woman was inside her home when shots were fired right outside.

Investigators said bullets flew there the walls of a 61-year-old woman’s home, striking her. It happened around 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Kilkenny Circle near Lithonia.

Police said the woman lives with several sons, but no one inside the home is believed to be linked in any way with the shooting.

Authorities are hoping someone saw something and will come forward with information on the gunman.