- The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a badly injured man in a ditch on a highway in Villa Rica.

The family of the 23-year-old man told FOX 5 News he probably would have died had it not been for the good deeds of a woman and her friend.

That woman, Lisa Turner is well known in Temple where she works at Taylor’s Gin store and more so now after what she and a friend did while driving on this stretch of State Highway 101 in Villa Rica.

“He said ‘Did you see that?’ And I said ‘I didn’t see anything but I kind of got a gut feeling that we needed to turn around,’” said Turner.

She said she and her friend turned the car around in the dark of midnight last Saturday. They drove past the spot then came back around and heard a sound they’ll never forget.

“We heard him scream out and he screamed a blood-curdling scream, you know, help me,” said Turner.

She said she called 911 as they came upon the bleeding, badly injured victim of a hit and run who was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Christie Frost, the mother of the victim told FOX 5 News her son surely would have died, hidden in the tall grass, had he not been discovered by Lisa Turner and her friend.

“He would have died! If she hadn’t had found him he would have died, he would have bled to death,” said Frost.

She said son, whose identity she is protecting, is recovering at Grady from a ruptured spleen, head trauma and a crushed foot and ankle.

Carroll County Sheriff investigators retrieved a broken mirror at the crime scene which helped identify the truck involved as a 2001 or 2002 Dodge Ram 1500, color unknown.

“I know for a fact that they knew that they hit a person. I just don’t understand how heartless you could be to hit someone and leaf them there to die,” said Frost.

She said her son has a long road of recovery where he may be permanently disabled.

Still, she told FOX 5 News it’s better than the alternative thanks to Lisa Turner and her friend.

“She was an angel, saving grace and I’m so blessed that she stopped and found him,” said Frost.

She said her son is out of the ICU and told her he only saw a flash of light and thought the truck was black.

Lisa Turner said any ‘decent’ person would have done what she did.

“I don’t necessarily feel like a hero but I’m so glad that he’s ok,” said Turner.

Both women pledged to meet in person after several heartfelt conversations.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.