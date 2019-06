- Deputies in Paulding County spent Thursday combing over a crime scene after investigators said a woman shot a man.

It happened at an apartment complex on Log Cabin Drive in Paulding County just after midnight Thursday. Paudling County Sheriff's deputies said a child who was in the home called 911 to report the shooting.

Officer arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The woman was taken into custody.

Investigators have not released how the man and woman know each other. Deputies have not released the names of those involved.