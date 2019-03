- A frightening assault at a Henry County Wendy's drive-thru was caught on camera.

In the video recorded on March 2, you can see a woman driving a black Nissan pull up to the drive-thru window at the restaurant on Jonesboro Road.

The woman appears to hit the window with a gun, then motions towards someone inside before taking off.

Police are asking anyone with information on the woman or her passengers to please call Henry County police at 770-957-9121.