Video shows Athens convenience store armed robbery

- Athens-Clarke County Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

Surveillance video released by police show the men burst into the Food Mart on Ila Road the day after Christmas.

The video shows the men have guns drawn.

One of them points a gun at the clerk while the other steals money out of the cash register.

After they cleaned out the registers, the men left the store and drove off in a white sedan.