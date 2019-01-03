Video shows Athens convenience store armed robbery

By: FOX 5 News

Posted: Jan 03 2019 10:12PM EST

Video Posted: Jan 03 2019 08:09PM EST

Updated: Jan 03 2019 10:14PM EST

ATHENS, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Athens-Clarke County Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

Surveillance video released by police show the men burst into the Food Mart on Ila Road the day after Christmas.

The video shows the men have guns drawn.

One of them points a gun at the clerk while the other steals money out of the cash register.

After they cleaned out the registers, the men left the store and drove off in a white sedan.

