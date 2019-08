- Deputies in Forsyth County have released video of an early morning multi-county chase Friday and have a message for anyone who thinking of stealing in the county in the future.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office posted the following message on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:

"Dear Bad Guys,

"This is the wrong county to pick to steal from. It's just not going to end well for you. We do pursue, our K9 does bite, we have great partnerships with police in our neighboring areas, and we DON'T catch and release.

"Sincerely,

"The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office"

Deputies said the five teens led deputies on a chase in two cars through Cherokee and Forsyth counties. The youngest was just 13 years old.

Related VideoView Larger

Investigators said it all started when homeowners reported dozens of car break-ins at the Evans Farms subdivision. Cherokee County deputies spotted two cars that the suspects were in and tried to stop them. But they said the drivers sped off into Forsyth County.

A Forsyth County deputy performed a PIT maneuver to stop one of the cars and then, arrested the two people inside.

Deputies used spiked strips to stop the other car. Three people inside ran. Deputies and a K-9 tracked them down. Deputies said the dog bit one of them.

Christopher Alexander Avery and Rodney Bernard Ooten, both 18, of Atlanta, and Jobari Wise, 17, Forrest Park, along with two juveniles, ages 13 and 15, were taken into custody. Charges include 38 counts of entering autos, burglary, fleeing and speeding.

RELATED: Police chase on GA 400 ends with 3 arrests