Victim: Man starts shooting over missing car keys

- Police are looking for a man who is accused to have fired a gun at a LaGrange house over some missing car keys.

Police say they responded to a shots fired report at a home in the 400 block of South Lee Street Sunday at 4 a.m. When they got there, they were told that a man had been shot and transported to a local hospital.

The victim, Corshaud Potts, told police that an unknown man who had been at his house party began firing a gun outside because he was upset he couldn't find his car keys.

Potts said they man was possibly intoxicated, and when he went out to talk to the man about the shooting an altercation occured.

The man then shot multiple times, hitting Potts in the leg, he said.

Officials are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.