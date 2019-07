- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has pinned their first-ever female two-star general.

The ceremony for Major General Diana Holland took place this morning at the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center Tower in southwest Atlanta.

This promotion comes after Major General Holland led the South Atlantic Division's response to hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 and to hurricanes Florence and Michael in 2018.

She spoke about how grateful she feels to have always been part of an exemplary team.

Major General Holland is a veteran of the wars of Iraq and Afghanistan.