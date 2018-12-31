Two teens killed in tragic double Lawrenceville shooting

- Two teens have been killed in a tragic series of events that happened in a Gwinnett County neighborhood.

Gwinnett County officials tell FOX 5's Claire Simms that the shooting happened at a home near the 1800 block of Riverlanding Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville. In a makeshift shed in one of the neighborhood's home's backyards, four teens were apparently looking at a gun.

The gun went off, shooting one teen. He died soon after being shot.

The three teens left the shed to call 911. When officers were getting to the scene they say they heard a gunshot.

Police say the teen holding the gun ran from the scene and took his own life by shooting himself with the same gun. His body was found a short distance from the shed

Officials have not released the names of anyone involved. They say they have not yet identified who owns the gun or how the teens obtained it.

#BREAKING: @GwinnettPd on the scene of a tragic double shooting in Lawrenceville. We're told two male teens are dead after one accidentally shot another and then took his own life. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/NPDpU3nXYs — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) December 31, 2018

The investigation in ongoing.