- A pickup truck has crashed onto Interstate 75 after driving off an overpass near the Perimeter Monday afternoon.

The accident happened on Akers Mill Road and left the truck near the side of the overpass with debris scattered everywhere.

SKYFOX 5 showed multiple emergency responders on the scene where the white truck had landed beween the northbound and southbound lanes of I-75. The truck

It appeared there was one fatality, though police have not released any information about possible victims.

The left two lanes of I-75 are blocked at this time.