Travel demand pushes ticket prices, profits higher for Delta By Associated Press
Posted Jul 11 2019 12:32PM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-417538606" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS (AP)</strong> - Delta Air Lines is benefiting from strong demand for air travel this summer and the grounding of Boeing Max planes at key rivals to post record revenue and a bigger profit.</p><p>The airline is aggressively adding flights and seats, but it is finding more than enough passengers to fill them, leading to even more crowded planes during the peak vacation season.</p><p>Delta said Thursday that its second-quarter profit jumped 39% to $1.44 billion. The results beat Wall Street expectations, and the airline raised its forecast of full-year earnings.</p><p>"Demand is going to continue to stay strong," CEO Ed Bastian said in an interview. "Our advance bookings are healthy, and it should be a good third quarter."</p><p>Shares of Delta, the nation's No. 2 airline by revenue, rose in trading ahead of the market opening.</p><p>There appears to be no shortage of people eager to jump on a plane. Delta passengers flew more than 63 billion miles in the April-through-June quarter, a 6.3% increase over the same period last year and roughly double the growth the airline saw in 2017 and 2018.</p><p>The Atlanta carrier boosted passenger-carrying capacity by a robust 4.7%, but average occupancy still crept higher, to 88%. At that level, many peak-hour flights are full, and even those during nights and weekends have far fewer empty seats.</p><p>The airline is seeing particular strength among its highest-paying customers. Revenue from business-class and other premium perks jumped 10% from last year's second quarter, twice as fast as revenue from selling tickets in the main cabin.</p><p>Delta is also getting a boost because rivals American Airlines and Southwest Airlines — and to a lesser extent, United Airlines — canceled thousands of flights in the quarter because their Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded after deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Delta does not use the plane.</p><p>Bastian estimated that the cancellation of Max flights sliced 1% to 2% off the supply of summer flights in the U.S. — a factor in pushing fares higher.</p><p>"It's not hurting us," he said, before downplaying the significance of canceled Max flights to Delta's earnings. Boeing has struggled to fix flight-control software implicated in the crashes, and now aims to submit a final package of fixes to the Federal Aviation Administration in September. Bastian said, however, "I think it's going to take longer than people expect" before the plane flies again.</p><p>Bastian said Delta is also benefiting slightly from a large number of other cancellations on American Airlines, which is suing its own mechanics and accusing them of conducting an illegal work slowdown.</p><p>Delta's second-quarter profit was $407 million higher than a year ago. 