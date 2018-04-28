Teen shot, killed outside Marietta shopping center

- A teenager is dead after being shot outside a busy shopping center in Marietta.

Witnesses tell police they heard shots coming from a car on Bells Ferry Road and Williams Drive on Friday night.

That's where authorities found the body of 19-year-old Tyon Gorman.

"Suddenly I heard shots, like three to four, and then I saw one guy lying down outside my store door," said Ali Razi, an eyewitness to the crime.

Cell phone video from an employee of a Food Mart store shows a woman and other people trying to save Gorman.

Medics rushed Gorman to Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

"We transported him to the hospital, assuming the best, hoping for the best," Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. "Unfortunately we now know he didn't make it."

Authorities are now looking for a white car with a rear spoiler seen leaving the area heading north on Bells Ferry Road. They're still trying to determine a motive for the murder.