- A substitute teacher was fired after making a list of the children in her classes and labeling them 'angels' or 'devils'. The list was discovered by students at Awtrey Middle School in Cobb County.

Kim Fosdick's son was on the 'devil' list.

"He does like to talk in class, but in no way would I consider him a ‘devil' by any stretch of the imagination," said Fosdick.

The substitute teacher had been in the classroom since the beginning of the school year while the permanent teacher was on maternity leave.

Fosdick contacted the administration about the list. The teacher was out of a job by the end of the day.

The Cobb County School District sent the following statement to FOX 5 News:

"A substitute teacher was fired after school administration was made aware that the substitute composed two lists, one titled ‘angels' and the other titled ‘devils.' Despite what was circulated on social media, the names of black and white students appeared in both columns. The District doesn't tolerate any adult we employ making comments which are disrespectful in any way."

Fosdick said she heard those rumors and said she knows the lists were not racially motivated.

"There were children of all races on both lists," said Fosdick.

She believes the list was all about how the teacher perceived each child's behavior. In some cases, the entire class had a label. The third period class was deemed an "actual nightmare."