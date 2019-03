- Henry County Police are searching for a man and woman who used pepper spray to help them get away from a Home Depot.

The pepper spray attack on the loss prevention officer at the McDonough store was recorded on surveillance video as it happened just outside the store on Jonesboro Road.

On surveillance video a fast-moving suspected thief is seen turning around to pepper spray the loss prevention agent at the rear door of the store.

Henry County Police said the security officer was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released after the pepper spray attack.

Investigators tell FOX 5 News he spotted the man and the woman with him in the store trying to steal power tools and batteries.

We’re told the security officer was following the couple out of the store to have them arrested because there is a store BOLO, be on the look out, for them.

“These individuals are probably expecting to be confronted.They used violence to get away so its very concerning for us as well, said Captain Joey Smith with the Henry County Police Department.

Smith said the couple apparently left empty-handed after they pepper sprayed the security officer.

He said this wasn’t the first time the couple has been seen at the McDonough store and other Metro Atlanta Home Depot’s

“McDonough three times, Fayetteville, Riverdale, Griffin, LaGrange, Newman, Locejoy, just several locations that these individuals are involved in,” said Smith.

Stephen Holmes, a Home Depot spokesman, couldn’t discuss specifics of the pepper spray attack. He said shoplifters have become more and more aggressive, adding it’s often tied into what’s called organized retail crime.

“It’s crime feeding other serious issues such as the opioid epidemic and even human trafficking,” Holmes said.

Henry County police are trying to determine just how extensive the duo’s crime spree goes but first they have to catch them.

“There might be another law enforcement agency who’s already identified them that we don’t even know about. Hopefully we’ll get a call you never know,” said Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry County police.