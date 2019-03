- Police are on the scene at a fatal shooting at a Alpharetta bank Saturday afternoon.

Alpharetta police told FOX 5 that the shooting happened at a Wells Fargo on North Main Street around 12:30 p.m.

Police say they have a confirmed fatality.

A suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody.

Officials have closed the northbound lanes on Main Street at Academy Street during the investigation.

They're asking residents to use caution in the area and to choose an alterative route until the investigation is over.