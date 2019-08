- FOX 5 News broke a story back in June about numerous complaints regarding how the head of Atlanta's 911 system treated operators including denying them bathroom breaks. Thursday, new developments emerged in that story.

FOX 5 News has learned the city has replaced Angela Barrett and other members of her team.

Employees at the Emergency Communications Center presented a list of complaints to commanders and Human Resources in June.

They described a hostile work environment claiming supervisors wanted to maintain a full complement of workers with as few breaks as possible to "get numbers."

