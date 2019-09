- A fight between two teenage girls at a Barrow County high schools sent one of them to the hospital. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said she suffered cracked skull and a broken nose.

Deputies said it happened a little after 11 a.m. on Sept. 5 in the hallways of Winder-Barrow High School on their release to lunch.

The teen's mother said her daughter corrected another student's work. After the class, the mother said a student attacked her daughter after the two argued over the paper.

Deputies said a school resource officer was at the scene moments after the fight began. The injured student was treated by trained medical professionals at the school, deputies said, and later was taken to the hospital when the student’s mother arrived.

The school suspended both students.

Deputies said they later learned about a video of the incident. A statement sent to FOX 5 News Monday from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reads in part:

“This incident is still currently being investigated and more information will be released as it becomes available. There are no charges at this time. The Sheriff’s Office investigates facts and does not operate based off of rumors or public opinion.”

Investigators said they have no evidence bullying was involved in this incident. They are asking anyone with further video of the incident to contact Investigator Smith at 770-307-3080 Ext. 8575.

