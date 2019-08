- Cobb County police have recovered a vehicle stolen 30 years ago.

On Tuesday, members of the Cobb County Police Department's Underwater Search, Cobb County Fire Department, and the Cobb County Department of Transportation worked together to uncover the stolen vehicle out of Mirror Lake in west Cobb.

Officials say when they had the water level of the lake lowered to make repairs, they found the 1983 Pontiac Firebird.

The vehicle had been completely covered in mud, with only the top of its roof able to be seen.

When the organizations pulled the vehicle out, they discovered it had been reported stolen in 1989.