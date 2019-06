- A suspect is in custody after police said he broke into and damaged a Starbucks Saturday night.

Around 11:12 p.m. Atlanta Police officers responded to a call about a potential burglar inside the Starbucks located at 506 Moreland Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they saw Wyatt Desantis, 24, inside the store. Police told FOX 5, Desantis broke a window to get inside the building.

Officers arrested the suspect on scene. He faces charges of criminal damage to property and burglary.

Details on the full extent of the damage were not immediately available.