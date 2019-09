- A Savannah State University student has died while evacuating because of Hurricane Dorian.

WSAV reports that 21-year-old Karissa Tatum and her friends left Savannah Sunday.

On that drive, Tatum hydroplaned and hit a tree.

She later died at Memorial Hospital Wednesday.

Tatum's family posted a photo of her on the Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory website as part of her tribute.

Her funeral is set for Wednesday.