A South Georgia police officer will face a judge Friday afternoon on manslaughter charges.

Kingsland police officer, Zechariah Presley, is accused of shooting and killing a man.

On June 20, Presley was following Tony Green's car when Green stopped at an intersection.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Green jumped out of the car and ran off.

They said Officer Presley chased after him and then opened fire, killing Green.