- The organization Soldiers’ Angels spent Friday giving out food to more than 200 homeless and low-income veterans in Atlanta.

The group held a mobile food donation at the Arcadia VA Clinic in Decatur.

About 50 volunteers worked the drive-through style event.

Each veteran left with about 50 pounds of supplemental food including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, and non-perishable food items.

Soldiers’ Angels does a veteran food donation every month.

Anyone interested in learning more about how to volunteer, donate food, or help out, in general, can visit their website at soldiersangels.org,