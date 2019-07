- It was an emotional reunion Wednesday as a soldier reunited with his brother and sister.

The special moment for the family was thanks to Cole Wisnewski of Social Circle. He was deployed in Afghanistan, but he came home Wednesday to surprise his two younger brothers and his younger

They didn't think Wisnewski would be home until October. And while Wisnewski thought he would be the only surprise, he was wrong.

His parents surprised him with a newly restored Jeep.

Wisnewski bought the Jeep before his deployment and his parents had worked on it while he was deployed.

The community said it prides itself on helping their neighbors. That's why it wanted to give Wisnewski an amazing homecoming.