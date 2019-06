- Police in Smyrna are working to find the men who held up a hair store Tuesday.

Smyrna police released surveillance pictures from the All Virgin Hair store located at 4924 South Cobb Drive. Police said an armed man entered the business a little after 11 a.m. and demanded money from the register, but the employee was not able to open it. A second man then entered the business and began putting wigs and bundles of hair into a black bag, police said.

The second man also grabbed the employee’s cellphone and car keys. Police said the two men then fled the scene in an older silver/tan Crown Victoria with extremely dark tinted windows.

Police describe the first man as being black in his mid to late 20s, 5-feet-11 to 6-feet tall, with a thin build, wearing a black sweatshirt with a white undershirt, red shorts, and red shoes.

The second suspect was described as being black mid to late 20s, between 5-feet-7 and 5-feet-10, with a thin build, and had half of his face covered by a bandana, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.