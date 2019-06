- An Acworth church is attempting to clean up the damages after an act of vandalism and robbery Monday morning.

Cherokee Sheriff's deputies say that overnight someone or a group of people broke into the Faith Family Church on the 5700 block of Bells Ferry Road and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The vandal broke multiple windows, turned over furniture, broke lights, and spray-painted images on the church's walls.

In photos supplied by the Cherokee Sheriff, the walls are seen spraypainted with the phrase "Hail Satan," "Jesus sux," a reference to the Ghost Face Gangsters and a swastika.

Cherokee detectives are currently following up on leads, but they say they do not know who the suspects are.

If you have any information on the vandalism, please 911 or detectives at 770-928-0239.