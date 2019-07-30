< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> Sheriff: Thieves steal CBD oils from convenience store By Doug Evans, FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 30 2019 11:03AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 30 2019 10:55AM EDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 02:49PM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-421087223" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Fayette County deputies are looking for four thieves who broke into a convenience store on Highway 92 overnight Saturday.</p><p>The men stole the cash register, cigarettes, a 12-pack of Pepsi and CBD oils, according to Sheriff Barry Babb of Fayette County. </p><p>Investigators said as cannabis products become more popular, it's likely that law enforcement will see them as targets of store break-ins.</p><p>The men used a sledgehammer to bash in the back door of the store. </p><p>Surveillance video then shows them spreading out through the store and gathering items. </p><p>Investigators said a stolen Chrysler Sebring was later found abandoned near the crime scene, as was the cash drawer. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/police-dekalb-officer-shot-responding-to-domestic-call-expected-to-recover" title="Police: $10,000 reward for man who shot DeKalb County police officers, woman" data-articleId="421557653" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/Police_searching_for_gunman_accused_of_s_0_7566911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/Police_searching_for_gunman_accused_of_s_0_7566911_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/Police_searching_for_gunman_accused_of_s_0_7566911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/Police_searching_for_gunman_accused_of_s_0_7566911_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/Police_searching_for_gunman_accused_of_s_0_7566911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police searching for gunman accused of shooting officer" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: $10,000 reward for man who shot DeKalb County police officers, woman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 04:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A $10,000 reward has been issued for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of shooting a DeKalb County police officer multiple times and wounding him early Thursday morning.</p><p>The focus on the manhunt changed around 7 a.m. centering on the area around Martin Luther King High School. Officers armed with rifles could be seen patrolling the area searching for 27-year-old Otis Walker.</p><p>The DeKalb County Police Department said Walker ambushed three officers around 12:30 a.m. as they responded to a home on Hodgdon Corners Cove in the Stonecrest area for a domestic dispute call. Officer Derek Nunn and two other officers came under fire from Walker, who police said was hiding between two houses. Almost immediately, Officer Nunn was injured. The officers did return fire, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/henry-county-jury-reaches-verdict-in-foster-child-s-death-trial" title="Henry County couple sentenced in murder of 2-year-old foster child" data-articleId="421679379" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/V%20HENRY%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20DEATH%205P%20_00.00.46.05_1564448888497.png_7558724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/V%20HENRY%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20DEATH%205P%20_00.00.46.05_1564448888497.png_7558724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/V%20HENRY%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20DEATH%205P%20_00.00.46.05_1564448888497.png_7558724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/V%20HENRY%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20DEATH%205P%20_00.00.46.05_1564448888497.png_7558724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/V%20HENRY%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20DEATH%205P%20_00.00.46.05_1564448888497.png_7558724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Henry County couple sentenced in murder of 2-year-old foster child</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 05:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 08:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Henry County jury has found Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbuam guilty in the November 2015 death of 2-year-old foster child Laila Daniel.</p><p>All 49 counts were read out in court Thursday afternoon. Jurors found them guilty on most of the charges in the 49-count indictment. Both were found guilty on one count each of second-degree murder. Jennifer Rosenbaum was also found guilty of one count of felony murder.</p><p>The Rosenbaums appeared to sob as the guilty verdicts were read.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/officials-driver-arrested-after-dragging-police-officer" title="Officials: Driver arrested after dragging police officer on I-285" data-articleId="421625669" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/P%20DUNWOODY%20I285%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.00.37.22_1564697946125.png_7566777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/P%20DUNWOODY%20I285%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.00.37.22_1564697946125.png_7566777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/P%20DUNWOODY%20I285%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.00.37.22_1564697946125.png_7566777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/P%20DUNWOODY%20I285%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.00.37.22_1564697946125.png_7566777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/P%20DUNWOODY%20I285%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.00.37.22_1564697946125.png_7566777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: Driver arrested after dragging police officer on I-285</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Claire Simms</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 12:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police arrested a driver Thursday after they said he dragged a police officer with his car. </p><p>According to the Dunwoody Police Department, two officers pulled the man over for texting while driving on Ashford Dunwoody Road about 11:30 a.m. Officers said the driver initially stopped but suddenly took off with an officer stuck in the driver's side window. The suspect dragged the officer onto I-285. </p><p>"They got onto 285, and that suspect veered and was hitting other vehicles with the officer, smashing the officer between the car and other vehicles," Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons said. "Our officer could've been easily killed." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/villa-rica-police-officers-jump-in-to-save-toddler" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/59893063_2330961773593775_1421454361875185664_n_1564704767557_7566861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/59893063_2330961773593775_1421454361875185664_n_1564704767557_7566861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/59893063_2330961773593775_1421454361875185664_n_1564704767557_7566861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/59893063_2330961773593775_1421454361875185664_n_1564704767557_7566861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/59893063_2330961773593775_1421454361875185664_n_1564704767557_7566861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officer&#x20;Amber&#x20;Troglin&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Villa&#x20;Rica&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Villa Rica police officers jump in to save toddler</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-police-officers-saves-child-s-life" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/V%20OFF%20DUTY%20OFFICER%20SAVES%20CHILDS%20LIFE%205P%20_00.00.12.02_1564704038402.png_7566853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/V%20OFF%20DUTY%20OFFICER%20SAVES%20CHILDS%20LIFE%205P%20_00.00.12.02_1564704038402.png_7566853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/V%20OFF%20DUTY%20OFFICER%20SAVES%20CHILDS%20LIFE%205P%20_00.00.12.02_1564704038402.png_7566853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/V%20OFF%20DUTY%20OFFICER%20SAVES%20CHILDS%20LIFE%205P%20_00.00.12.02_1564704038402.png_7566853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/V%20OFF%20DUTY%20OFFICER%20SAVES%20CHILDS%20LIFE%205P%20_00.00.12.02_1564704038402.png_7566853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeKalb County police officers saves child's life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-residents-upset-by-signature-bonds-granted-to-violent-suspects" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/P%20FULCO%20SIGNATURE%20BONDS%205P_00.00.18.28_1564697801386.png_7566763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/P%20FULCO%20SIGNATURE%20BONDS%205P_00.00.18.28_1564697801386.png_7566763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/P%20FULCO%20SIGNATURE%20BONDS%205P_00.00.18.28_1564697801386.png_7566763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/P%20FULCO%20SIGNATURE%20BONDS%205P_00.00.18.28_1564697801386.png_7566763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/P%20FULCO%20SIGNATURE%20BONDS%205P_00.00.18.28_1564697801386.png_7566763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police, residents upset by signature bonds granted to violent suspects</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/heroin-trafficker-co-conspirator-known-as-monica-lewinsky-sentenced-to-prison" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/Jamison%20Lanier%20AKA%20Monica%20Lewinsky%20_OP_1_CP__1564694317228.jpg_7566494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/Jamison%20Lanier%20AKA%20Monica%20Lewinsky%20_OP_1_CP__1564694317228.jpg_7566494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/Jamison%20Lanier%20AKA%20Monica%20Lewinsky%20_OP_1_CP__1564694317228.jpg_7566494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/Jamison%20Lanier%20AKA%20Monica%20Lewinsky%20_OP_1_CP__1564694317228.jpg_7566494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/01/Jamison%20Lanier%20AKA%20Monica%20Lewinsky%20_OP_1_CP__1564694317228.jpg_7566494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heroin trafficker co-conspirator known as 'Monica Lewinsky' sentenced to prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/henry-county-jury-reaches-verdict-in-foster-child-s-death-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/V%20HENRY%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20DEATH%205P%20_00.00.46.05_1564448888497.png_7558724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/V%20HENRY%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20DEATH%205P%20_00.00.46.05_1564448888497.png_7558724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/V%20HENRY%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20DEATH%205P%20_00.00.46.05_1564448888497.png_7558724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/V%20HENRY%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20DEATH%205P%20_00.00.46.05_1564448888497.png_7558724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/V%20HENRY%20COUNTY%20CHILD%20DEATH%205P%20_00.00.46.05_1564448888497.png_7558724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Henry County couple sentenced in murder of 