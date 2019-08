- Fayette County deputies are looking for four thieves who broke into a convenience store on Highway 92 overnight Saturday.

The men stole the cash register, cigarettes, a 12-pack of Pepsi and CBD oils, according to Sheriff Barry Babb of Fayette County.

Investigators said as cannabis products become more popular, it's likely that law enforcement will see them as targets of store break-ins.

The men used a sledgehammer to bash in the back door of the store.

Surveillance video then shows them spreading out through the store and gathering items.

Investigators said a stolen Chrysler Sebring was later found abandoned near the crime scene, as was the cash drawer. They were trying to locate a blue Jeep Compass that also was used during the crime.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.