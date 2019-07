- A Clayton County woman is fighting for her life after deputies say her husband shot her and then killed himself while running from police.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5 that they received a 911 call Tuesday from a child who told operators he had locked himself in a room because he heard gunshots while his father was fighting his mother.

When police responded to the scene on the 100 block of Morrow Road, they found a woman shot multiple times to her face, head, and stomach.

Investigators determined that the suspect, identified as Orlando Rodriguez Otero, shot his wife during an argument and then fled the scene. Otero then confessed to the shooting on a live social media post, saying that he shot her "over another man," the sheriff said.

At around 5 a.m. Wednesday, investigators found Otero's vehicle abandoned in Atlanta. A bloodhound and deputies tracked Otero down to the corner of North Avenue and Griffin Street. It was there that officials say Otero shot himself in the head and died.

Otero's life, who has not been identified by police, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.