- Two suspects are in custody as a result of a six-week investigation into illegal vapes oils in Cherokee County.

According to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a narcotics squad performed a search of a Marathon gas station on Bells Ferry Road and Victoria Road in Woodstock Tuesday. The investigation started after an anonymous tipster told deputies that the oils sold there were causing seizures.

At the gas station, deputies say they discovered "Kentucky Route" and "Kiss of Death" oils found behind the counter. Both of those have been deemed a Schedule 1 drug.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Libin Babu and the manager of the store, 25-year-old Jithu Vinoy. Both were charged with counts of sale of a schedule 1 drug and possession of a schedule 1 with intent to distribute.

Both suspects are in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.