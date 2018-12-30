Shaquille O'Neal honored with lifetime achievement award

- NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity Saturday night.

The ceremony took place at the Omega World Center Saturday in Decatur.

Although O'Neal is greatly credited for his athletic career, his charitable accomplishments are often overlooked.

The fraternity called O'Neal "one of the most charitable players in the world," pointing to his relationship with the Boys & Girls Club of America and his Annual "Shaq-A-Claus" toy drive for the past 24 years.

"Community service has always been at the core of everything he does. He has protected, celebrated and enhanced the rich heritage of Omega and consistently strives to be the best Omega man he can be," the fraternity said in a statement.

O'Neal entered the ranks of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity incorporated through the Chi Tau Chapter in 1995.