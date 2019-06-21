Family, friends and the law enforcement community in Floyd county gathering Thursday night to pray for a missing teen. 17 year-old Caitlyn "Brianna" Boston was last seen on Monday. She's the daughter of a Floyd County Sheriff Cpl. Tony Boston.

According to her family, Caitlyn was at home with her mom and brothers when she just disappeared. Her mom, Carmalita Boston, said the only way she could have left without anyone knowing was through her bedroom window.

She doesn't have a car and she didn't take her phone.