- Patients, their families, and staff members time traveled back to the ‘80s at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta Friday night.

At least, that was the theme of their Project Rollway fashion show event.

The annual fundraiser features teenage patients, former teenage patients, and staff.

It's meant to showcase the center's adolescent rehab programs.

It's the largest fundraiser the center holds all year.

FOX 5 News spoke to one of the organizers about what the money is used for.

To learn more about the event or to donate visit shepherd.org/project-rollway.