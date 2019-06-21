FOX 5 News spoke to one of the organizers about what the money is used for.
To learn more about the event or to donate visit shepherd.org/project-rollway.
Posted Jun 21 2019 07:12PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 11:29PM EDT
Freaknik is back.
But the Atlanta tradition will be different this weekend from the way many remember the spring break party from the 80s and 90s.
Carlos Neal and Tony Wizard with After 9 Partners are holding a multi-hour "Freaknik Fest" Saturday at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. They described it to FOX 5 News as a concert festival.
Posted Jun 20 2019 07:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 11:23PM EDT
Family, friends and the law enforcement community in Floyd county gathering Thursday night to pray for a missing teen. 17 year-old Caitlyn "Brianna" Boston was last seen on Monday. She's the daughter of a Floyd County Sheriff Cpl. Tony Boston.
According to her family, Caitlyn was at home with her mom and brothers when she just disappeared. Her mom, Carmalita Boston, said the only way she could have left without anyone knowing was through her bedroom window.
She doesn't have a car and she didn't take her phone.
Posted Jun 20 2019 03:36PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 04:37PM EDT
If you have an older 15-inch MacBook Pro, it may be time to upgrade.
Apple has issued a recall of a limited portion of older-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units after determining that the battery poses a risk of overheating and catching fire.
The specific model in question is the "MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)." You can determine which model you have by choosing "About This Mac" from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your display.