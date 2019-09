- The Georgia Secretary of State's office has opened an investigation into the Fulton County elections procedures after the theft of so-called express poll computers from an Atlanta polling place.

The machines are used to check in voters by checking their information against the database of every voter in the state of Georgia.

The theft happened at a Fulton County polling precinct located at the Grove Park Recreation Center on the 700 block of Frances Place."

In a statement, Secretary of State called the theft "unacceptable."

“Security should be everyone’s top priority,” said Raffensperger. “It is unacceptable that bad-actors entered a polling location under the cover of night and were able to steal critical elections machinery.”

MORE: Police: Voting machines stolen from polling location

Atlanta police told FOX 5 News that officers responded to the Recreation Center around 12:30 a.m. on a burglar alarm.

One of the doors was found open but no one was inside. The burglary was discovered when employees arrived in the morning.

“They ransacked the kitchen area, they took a number of food items,” said Sgt. John Chafee

He said along with food items the two express poll computers were also taken.

Sgt. Chafee said there is nothing to suggest any kind of election gear was targeted, adding it seems the burglars stole what they believe to be electronics they could quickly sell off quickly.

Richard Barron, the director of Fulton County Registration and Elections says the two express poll computers were in locked boxes. He said social security numbers are not part of the information on the express poll computers.