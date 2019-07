- A southeast Atlanta couple wants to find the driver who struck them while they were biking to an Atlanta United game. The impact of the crash put one of them in the hospital for several days.

The Warrens were biking along Hosea L. Williams Drive on Saturday. Around 4:45 p.m., a black sedan struck them and kept going.

"My husband was riding in front of me and I was hit," says Valerie Warren.

She fell to the ground.

"Their mirror hit my handlebars," David Warren told FOX 5's Kerry Charles. "It didn't knock me over. It startled me. I pulled over, then I saw the car continue moving."

Mrs. Warren has a number of injuries including fractured ribs, a broken collar bone, and bleeding on the brain.

A security camera at Stop N' Save Convenience Store captured the impact.

People who witnessed the crash rushed to the scene. One driver followed the car and got its license plate number. The Warrens turned that information into police.

The Warrens say they've been told eyewitness who saw the actual driver will need to come forward. Although police can track down the car, they won't know for sure who was driving unless they get help from the public.

Anyone with information should contact the Atlanta Police Department.