- Police are offering a $2,000 reward to help find a shoplifter in Conyers.

Officers say the man seen surveillance images released by police Friday went into a Walmart on Dogwood Drive.

Police say he stole a 55-inch Samsung curved TV by pushing it through the fire exit door.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a 2018 silver Hyundai Tucson rental car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).