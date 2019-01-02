School bus caravan raises awareness of child sex trafficking

- Six dozen bright yellow school buses wound their way through the streets of Atlanta Wednesday to raise awareness of the problem of child sex trafficking in Georgia.

"It's a difficult reminder that these statistics represent lives and these lives, our kids are not invisible," said Bob Rogers, president of the nonprofit group Street Grace.

Each of the 72 buses represented 50 children in Georgia who are sold into sex slavery each year for a total of 3,600, according to the organization.

Street Grace and the Georgia Attorney General's Office partnered to put on the awareness event. They, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have also launched the "Demand an End Georgia Initiative" to help stop child sex trafficking by going after customers.

"By Super Bowl Sunday, February 3rd all buyers and traffickers will know that Georgia does not tolerate those who seek to exploit our state's children," said Attorney General Chris Carr.

Carr said that educating the public about child sex trafficking and the warning signs is a huge part of combating the problem.

For more information on how you can help, visit www.StopTraffick.com.