- Sandy Springs police are asking the public for help after one of the department's officers was injured in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the One River Place Condominium complex on the 100 block of River Vista Drive.

Police say the officer was working at off-duty job at the time when he was hit by a newer model red Toyota Camry or Corolla.

"He was in full uniform and his traffic vest was on," Sandy Springs Police spokesperson Sam Worsham said.

Worsham said surveillance cameras also spotted that the car had a temporary paper tag. He described the driver as a "female with long hair."

Medics rushed the officer to a nearby hospital for evaluation. He is said to be conscious, alert, and breathing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the collision to call Sandy Springs Police 770-551-6900 or Georgia State Patrol.