- DeKalb County leaders are seeking the community's input in a plan to revitalize a section of Memorial Drive.

The five-mile stretch from Interstate 285 to just above East Ponce De Leon Avenue has long been marked by crime and abandoned businesses.

Many business owners and residents told FOX 5 News they feel it has been largely ignored when it comes to economic development and sustainability.

DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw has allocated $140,000 from a reserve account that would go towards a revitalization study, which will be boosted by more than $30,000 in additional funding from the County's Planning and Sustainability Department.

The County will hold a series of open houses to get suggestions for changes and improvements along the corridor.

The first one will take place Tuesday, June 25 at the DeKalb County Watershed Management Office from 6 to 8 p.m. on Memorial Drive.

Officials are also taking input online. Anyone interested in having their voice heard can click here.