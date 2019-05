- Wrestling legend Ric Flair underwent a successful surgery Monday, according to reports.

TMZ is reporting Ric Flair was out of surgery and doctors say the procedure was a success, Monday afternoon.

Flair surgery was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed. The 70-year-old was hospitalized Thursday after suffering a medical emergency.

FOX 5 Atlanta learned his hospitalization was due to a heart condition had been battling for years. The pro-wrestler has spoken with FOX 5 Atlanta on several occasion about his health.

Flair recovered after suffering a previous medical scare in 2017 when a ruptured intestine led to him being placed in a medically induced coma for a week and a half.

Flair celebrated his 70th birthday in February with a star-laden guest list.

TMZ reports Flair had to cancel his appearance at a celebrity road in Las Vegas for this Friday.

