- Rapper Lil Durk, whose given name is Durk Derrick Bank was arrested Thursday.

The rapper faces several felony charges in connection to a shooting at The Varsity.

Lil Durk turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail Thursday night.

Atlanta Police said he shot a man outside the midtown Atlanta restaurant on February 5.

Investigators said the victim, a man whose name was not released, was found on the ground by officers outside the popular Atlanta landmark. Police said he was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center in serious condition but has since recovered.

According to police, the shooting happened after some type of argument broke out between two men.

Several shell casings were found in the parking lot, police said.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to Banks' attorney Thursday night, who described his attitude as he went to surrender.

The attorney said Banks is on tour right now and that he plans to continue the tour once he's released.