Rain causes major sinkhole behind Buford gas station

By: FOX 5 News

Posted: Jan 02 2019 10:07PM EST

Video Posted: Jan 02 2019 10:08PM EST

Updated: Jan 02 2019 10:09PM EST

BUFORD, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Days of rain made a bad situation worse in Buford.

The rain caused a giant sinkhole behind an old gas station along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

The building was built on the edge of a ravine, and the runoff created a major crater.

Officials told FOX 5 this is an ongoing problem but there was no danger to people

The fire department was called out to the store last month, but nothing could be done since it was on private property.

  
 

