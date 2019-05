- There is a racially charged robocall circulating in Fayette County.

Murder defendant Hannah Payne lives in Fayette and the message in that call takes Payne's side in a controversial traffic case that left a black man dead.

The traffic incident happened in Clayton County.

Authorities there say Payne witnessed Kenneth Herring drive away from a crash. Payne, who was not involved, decided to trail Herring. Payne, who is white, used her vehicle to block the vehicle Herring was driving.

Payne got out carrying a weapon. There were some words and Herring wound up shot dead.

Homeowner Barbara Sneed got one of the calls that described in general "negroes" as violent people. It also called on Ms. Payne to be released.

Sneed called the message disturbing and ridiculous.