- A late night take out order at a Duluth restaurant had several customers in shock when the receipt came out with a racial slur printed on it.

The restaurant owner at El Porton on Old Peachtree Road and the server who took the order said the whole situation is a misunderstanding. They said the order was placed for a group of people and the server did not know how to spell the name of "Nyjah," but instead the N-word was printed on the receipt Saturday night.

The server said the man who placed the order for his co-worker Nyjah spelled out the racial slur to him letter by letter.

But Nyjah Vest told FOX 5's Alexa Liacko she does not believe that is the case.

"If somebody told me there name was that, I wouldn't even acknowledge it. I would think they're prank calling me or something. It's a joke. I want to be respected," Vest said.

FOX 5 spoke with the server who apologized for typing out the slur.

"Even him leaving with that order, I kind of felt uncomfortable as well, because we all know that's not a word to throw around," said the server, who asked not to be named. The server said he asked the man placing the order if that spelling was correct, and he said the man told him yes.

On Sunday night, Vest went back to El Porton and spoke with the restaurant owner. She received a refund for her order, and the owner apologized. Vest plans to speak with the server as well.